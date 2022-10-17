Update, October 17, 2022:
Tudor Chirila was in court today for an identity hearing.
The suspect now has a Governor's Warrant Hearing on December 5, 2022 where the Governor will sign a valid warrant of arrest after a decision that extradition from Reno to Hawaii should happen.
Chirila is accused of a murder that happened in 1972.
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former Nevada Deputy Attorney General on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972.
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Reno Police say they arrested 77-year-old Chirila on Tuesday on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.
Chirila is accused of a murder that happened 50 years ago.
Officers say he is a Reno resident.
Police arrested him on a second-degree murder warrant out of Honolulu.
Police say he stabbed Nancy Anderson to death and left her in her apartment building in 1972.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything that can help, call police, or you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.