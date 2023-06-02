Some sad news to report - former Sparks Mayor Geno Martini passed away Thursday night on June 2nd.
Right under the "S" on the hillside - Geno Martini cherished growing up on his Sparks family farm.
He spent just about his entire life in the Rail City - except in early 1946 - after his birth at Saint Mary's.
He jokingly said he only lived in Reno a few days before moving to Sparks - and never looked back.
Martini grew up playing Little League baseball - where Sparks City Hall now stands - the very place Martini spent decades serving his city.
The Sparks High and University of Nevada grad worked in banking for 30 years before his appointment to the Sparks City Council in 1999.
But after the sudden passing of longtime friend and Mayor Tony Armstrong, Martini became the 24th mayor of Sparks.
Known for his honesty and humility, Martini was also a visionary.
He was instrumental in turning a one-time gravel pit into a landmark recreational area. And adjacent to the Sparks Marina, he also helped secure the Outlets at Legends. He advocated for the Golden Eagle Regional Sports Complex and prioritized the revitalization of Victorian Square during his tenure, too. Martini often said giving back to the city where he was raised was gratifying.
"Thank you so much for voting for me. It's been a wonderful ride and I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have because I've loved it."
His jovial smile and larger-than-life personality was only dwarfed by his love for his family and friends - including late Reno Mayor, Bob Cashell.
Their playful banter and bets, like ‘Can the Mayor’, united the cities during good times and growing pains.
But in 2018 after more than 13 years at the helm, the Rail City's longest-serving mayor turned over the keys - to focus on his health.
"It's very bittersweet. Lots of friends, lot of officials, but it's good, it’s time for me to go. I've put in almost 20 years with the City, so it's time for me to go."
Martini battled an illness he, unfortunately, knew all too well.
In 2015, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s - a disease his father also fought.
He shared his journey with us - even during deep brain stimulation - and inspired the community with the same positive attitude that won him election after election.
So much so, the RGJ even named Martini Reno-Sparks Citizen of the Year.
As a leader, Martini once said, "not everyone will agree with your decisions."
But he had no regrets as a risk-taker, a deal-maker, a husband, father, grandfather and friend.
For 77 years, Geno Martini poured into a city he loves... forever leaving his mark on his hometown of Sparks.