Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court.
This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi Silver, Supreme Court, Seat F.
The applicants in alphabetical order are:
- Hon. Scott Freeman (65) from Reno who is a District Judge for Nevada Judiciary
- Hon. Tierra Jones (41) from Las Vegas who is a District Judge for Nevada Judiciary
- Patricia Lee Esq. (47) from Las Vegas who is a Partner for Hutchison & Steffen
- Emily McFarling Esq. (47) from Las Vegas who is a Managing Partner for McFarling Law Group
- Richard Pocker Esq. (67) from Las Vegas who is a Partner for Boies Schiller Flexner
- Heidi Stern Esq. (49) from Las Vegas who is a Solictor General for the Nevada Attorney General's Office
Nevada attorneys with 15 years of legal experience, which includes two years of Nevada experience, were encouraged to apply for the opening.
Interviews to fill the vacant position are scheduled for November 9 and 10 (as necessary) in Carson City.
The interviews will be streamed live online and are open to the public. After the interviews, the Commission will nominate three finalists to Governor Steve Sisolak.
The Commission is composed of seven permanent members – the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada.
Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party and cannot appoint two members from the same county.