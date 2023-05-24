The Carson City School District took time at the May 23 school board meeting to recognize Brynlee Peters, a fifth grader at Fritsch Elementary School in Carson City, for her artwork and entry, which was selected out of hundreds of students statewide for the 2023 Free Fishing Day Poster contest offered by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW).
Her artwork and poster has been sent to all the schools in the state of Nevada as well as NDOW offices as a reminder about Free Fishing Day, June 10, 2023, where adults and children may fish any public water in Nevada without a fishing license.
In addition, her artwork will also be displayed in the 2024 Nevada Fishing Guide.
When Brynlee began working on her entry for the contest, she was inspired by a fishing trip to Lake Tahoe she took with her family.
The theme of her poster is “Memories are the best catch of the day.”
“I remembered the last time we went on a fishing trip, and all the things about it that made it fun were being with family,” she said. “I thought about all the things my family would enjoy, like the fresh air and the memories we would make together.”
Despite loving to draw, Brynlee said she never thought she would win anything with her pictures. But her fifth-grade teacher, Bonnie Benson, never had a doubt. “Brynlee is a talented artist,” Benson said. “The work she does amazes me, and I knew she could win the contest.” Not only did Brynlee win, but she also enjoys fishing. “It’s a fun activity, especially with my family! My favorite memory of fishing is when my family had a contest to see who could catch the first fish,” said Peters, who was quick to point out that she won the contest that day. “Because I caught the first fish, I was given $5, but I also got to put makeup on my grandpa. He was very pretty!”
As the winner, Peters will receive a framed copy of her artwork as well as a fishing rod and reel. She and her family will also be treated to a fishing outing.
Second place in the contest went to fourth grader Nicola Chedwick from Doral Academy of Northern Nevada in Reno, with fourth grader Elizabeth Kellum from Mountain View Elementary in Elko claiming third place. Chedwick and Kellum will both receive a certificate and a fishing rod and reel.
For more information, visit www.ndow.org