Sparks Fire, Washoe County Sheriffs, and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a gas leak on Sunkist Dr. in Sparks around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Sparks Fire officials told us the gas leak happened after a resident hit a main gas line while digging. They say no one was hurt.
All of the gas on Sunkist Dr. has been shut off. NV Energy says it's waiting for the line to get fixed, so there is no estimate on when the gas will get turned back on.
Sparks Fire said anyone who lives in the area of Sunkist Dr. and Pyramid could still smell gas until it's fixed.
Officials say for this reason, they want to remind everyone of the importance behind calling 8-1-1 before you dig anywhere on your property.