A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutors who argued against immediately releasing the report and a coalition of media organizations who argued it should be made public.
He said he would consider their arguments and would reach out to both parties with any questions before making a final decision.
The special grand jury was investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)