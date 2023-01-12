Our next storm arrives by Friday afternoon in the mountains with heavy snow and chain controls expected.
Plan on chain controls and delays in the mountains through the weekend and into early next week.
Another wave of moisture moves in on Saturday that will bring us valley rain and heavy Sierra Snow.
Rain switches to snow in our valleys Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Plan on slick roads by Sunday morning with 1" to 3" of snow around our valleys.
The Monday morning commute will be slick as well with another round of snow showers.
Keep it tuned to 2 News for the latest.