Today, Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager, Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, and Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert jointly announced the details of the 2023 State of the State address.
“The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for the State of the State address ahead of the beginning of the 2023 Legislative Session,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager.
Governor-elect Lombardo will deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Monday, January 23 in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City.
“I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address to the Nevada Legislature and to my fellow Nevadans in January,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo.