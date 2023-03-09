Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced his selections for two new judicial appointments. The Governor appointed Paul M. Gaudet to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Family Division, Department N and Regina M. McConnell to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Family Division, Department O.
“Paul and Regina both have decades of experience in family law, and they are both outstanding additions to the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “I know that Paul and Regina will demonstrate faithfulness and integrity in their service to Nevadans as family court judges.”
Since 1992, Paul Gaudet has owned a general trial practice in Las Vegas, focused on family and domestic law, along with personal injury, juvenile, and criminal law. Gaudet earned his B.S. from Southeastern Louisiana University and his J.D. from the Paul M. Herbert Law Center at Louisiana State University.
Regina McConnell has worked as a family law attorney at McConnell Law, Ltd since 2014. McConnell has practiced law in Nevada since 2002 and worked at several law firms in Las Vegas, prior to her starting her own practice in Henderson. McConnell received her B.S. from Indiana University East and her J.D. from the McKinney School of Law at Indiana University.
(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo)