Governor Lombardo has voted against approving a new collective bargaining agreement with the Nevada Police Union.

The vote came during a Wednesday meeting of the state Board of Examiners of which the governor is a member.

Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar voted to pass the agreement so it will advance.

At the meeting the governor said he opposed a pay adjustment that was part of the agreement.

"My specific issue is 10.14 special adjustments of pay, change the limit from 10% to 15%. I do not agree with that increase and subsequently I will be voting no."

The governor's office says he has proposed an almost 20% increase in pay for all public safety employees.

A spokesperson for Governor Lombardo released this statement.

“As Governor Lombardo voiced at the Board of Examiners meeting today, he is committed to delivering two-grade pay increases, 8% and 4% in Cost Of Living Adjustment increases over the next two years, and $2,000 in annual retention incentives to all public safety employees. Governor Lombardo remains focused on ensuring fiscal and operational sustainability for state government, and the Office of the Governor will be submitting bill draft requests to implement the agreements approved this morning.”

As we've reported Democrats in the state legislature have introduced a bill to raise pay for state police but Republicans in the chamber have universally opposed it.

"We are shocked and extremely disappointed by Gov. Lombardo’s vote against our agreement that seeks to raise critical funding for state police,” said Dan Gordon, president of Nevada Police Union. ”Simply put, our members feel betrayed. We have been told time-and-time again that our state’s leadership understands we are operating at critical levels that puts public safety at risk and leaves Nevadans less safe, yet the only action we’ve seen to address this issue is the passage of SB440 by Senate Democrats. Astonishingly, not a single Senate Republican voted for SB440 that funds the police. Meanwhile, more-and-more officers leave the state and we can no longer provide 24/7 coverage. For a safer Nevada, both NPU agreements and an adjustment to PERS contributions should be supported unanimously and funded immediately. Anything less will be insufficient and a detriment to the state police workforce.”