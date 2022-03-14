Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he made his quarterly State salary donation of $27,475.45 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools.
After the disbursements are made, the Governor will have donated close to $300,000 to more than 286 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across the state.
Governor Sisolak says, “As Governor of Nevada, the educational and the academic achievement of our students is a top priority to me and my administration. And these continued donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my personal commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools.”
For each fiscal quarter for his current four-year term, Governor Sisolak is donating his full net salary earned in that quarter to the Dept. of Education’s Education Gift Fund.