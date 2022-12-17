Palisades Tahoe, now the largest ski resort in California, celebrated the official grand opening of their new Base to Base Gondola on Saturday.
A unifying project more than 70 years in the making, the Base to Base Gondola makes it possible to explore all 6,000 acres of legendary terrain at Palisades Tahoe uninterrupted.
The celebration include a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways, live music including a headline performance by Dillon Francis, complimentary tours with The North Face Mountain Guides, a fireworks display, and more.
Officials did say that following the grand opening event, the Base to Base Gondola will close while crews and lift manufacturers finalize the “interconnect” element that will allow the Gondola to operate as one continuous lift.
The plan is to have the Gondola open by the holiday period.