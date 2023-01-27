Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Joshua Lappin, of Reno, will get a well-deserved weekend staycation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Lappin is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”
During Lappin’s military career, he established himself as a hardworking leader.
Rising through the ranks, he eventually earned CSM before joining Galena High School’s JROTC program in 2021.
Lappin believes in putting others first and transitioned those skills to the classroom where he provides a positive environment for his students to ensure they feel like they’re a part of a family.
Lappin goes out of his way to host fundraisers for the JROTC program so his students can go on field trips, have new uniforms and participate in extracurricular activities. His students and coworkers consider him an excellent leader, a positive influence and someone who is willing to go the extra mile.
For his dedication, Lappin will be treated to a two-night stay at GSR, $200 in dining credits and a $200 spa gift card.
The “Grand Hero” initiative was introduced in March 2021. Community members are asked to nominate deserving healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and other everyday heroes to receive a relaxing resort vacation as an expression of thanks for their efforts in supporting the local community throughout the past year.
