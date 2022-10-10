The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will continue to expand lifesaving Spanish-language traffic safety outreach with its second El Protector – Spanish Traffic Education Program (STEP) grant from the Office of Traffic Safety.
More than a quarter of California’s approximately 15.6 million Hispanic residents speak limited English or solely Spanish. The El Protector program is designed to help bring traffic safety education directly to the Spanish-speaking population to reduce crashes and save lives.
Spanish-speaking officers will share traffic safety tips on Spanish media outlets and conduct traffic safety presentations with community partners at a variety of venues statewide, such as health fairs, migrant camps, businesses that employ a high number of Spanish-speaking employees and Hispanic/Latino cultural events.
Topics include the importance of seat belts/child safety restraints, the dangers of driving under the influence or being distracted behind the wheel, the primary causes of crashes, defensive driving techniques, teen/parent safe driving, driver’s license requirements, and other educational subjects.
“Making California’s roadways safer is our top priority,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The El Protector program strengthens the CHP’s presence with our partners in California’s Spanish-speaking communities and provides every resident with traffic safety knowledge and resources to reduce crashes and save lives.”
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security