Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has announced its support of the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund via a $10,000 contribution to the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions. This donation supports ongoing efforts to mitigate both immediate and long-term impacts to Ukraine's credit union system.
"Our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine and we fervently hope for a quick end to the violence and atrocities,” Wally Murray, GNCU President and CEO, said. “Supporting our fellow credit unions, their members and employees during this distressful time is a moral imperative for us.
Greater Nevada Credit Union is based in Northern Nevada and has been helping Nevadans since 1949. The credit union serves more than 80,000 consumers and small businesses.
GNCU invites fellow credit unions, members and employees to support the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund; donations can be made securely online