Authorities in California say they are investigating the possibility that a suspect believed to have shot and killed 10 people at a dance studio during a Lunar New Years celebration may have entered a second dance hall nearby about 30 minutes later where an attack was thrwarted.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the weapon that the man was carrying was wrestled away by someone at the Alhambra studio and handed over to police.
Luna also said Sunday that the suspect in the shooting that left 10 dead and 10 injured at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio is still at large.
Luna says the weapon obtained by police “was not an assault rifle.”