Two juveniles were arrested at Reed High School Friday morning after multiple firearms were found on campus, WCSD says.
The school was placed on a precautionary code yellow lockdown before 9:30 a.m. as school police investigated.
Approximately an hour later the lockdown was lifted and school operations continued as normal.
WCSD says parents were notified of the incident after noon.
WCSD says no one was hurt and no threats were made against the school.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.