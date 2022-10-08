According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputies in Storey County have recovered human remains of a man who was reported missing.
Buddy Yoscovitch was last seen on September 23 in Fernley and his vehicle was located near Patrick.
The next of kin has been notified and the Storey County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
Deputies say evidence suggests Yoscovitch left on his own free will and there was no evidence of criminal activity related to his disappearance.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600 and request to speak with Detective Sergeant Erik Kusmerz.