Henry Schein workers, customers, and families volunteered to assemble hygiene packs to donate to Ukrainian civilians being affected by the war.
On Saturday, April 30th, 2022 volunteers were building about 10,000 hygiene packs at Henry Schein's Sparks Facility.
The packs are going to be donated to International Medical Corps and MedShare, which are nonprofits supporting the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.
This project is part of the Henry Schein Cares Hygeine Pack program, that lets people around the world buy and create the hygiene packs to be donated. Hygiene care packs include a toothbrush, floss, razor, saving cream, bar soap, and shampoo.
These items are just some that are needed during times of crisis. They are a way to boost people's morale, self-esteem, as well as their overall health.