During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way.
The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat and nearby rivers, creeks and seasonal streams.
On August 9, 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Nevada County Cannabis Compliance team served the search warrant.
During the execution of the search warrant, investigators discovered a large amount of illegally cultivated marijuana.
Investigators located 32 hoop houses containing a total 11,146 cannabis plants.
Three individuals were contacted on the property and charges will be filed with the District Attorney's Office.