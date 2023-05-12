The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared video from inside their South Placer Jail where an inmate physically assaulted two correctional officers.
Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8, an unidentified inmate was told to return to their cell over the intercom.
The inmate ignored the call which led to correctional officers confronting the inmate, ordering him to return to his cell.
During the confrontation, the inmate punched an officer in the face and punched another officer while being restrained.
The officers sustained minor injuries.
The inmate is now facing battery charges on top of what they are already in jail for.