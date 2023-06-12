The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Q&D Construction will close the intersection of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street on Thursday, June 15.
The closure is anticipated to last three full days for roadway reconstruction as part of Phase 2 of the 4th Street Rehabilitation Project. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use Pyramid Way, Richards Way, Probasco Way, and I Street as alternate routes during the closure.
The project, which began on Monday, May 1 is scheduled to take approximately 16 weeks and spans from Greenbrae Drive to McCarran Boulevard.
This is a separate project than the City of Sparks’ 4th Street Sewer and Storm Drain Project.
For safety and in coordination with the Washoe County School District’s summer break, 4th Street will be closed to through traffic from Greenbrae Drive to Gault Way for the duration of the project. Local traffic will be accommodated at the intersections of 4th Street and Richards Way or York Way.
Access to residential properties will be maintained for the duration of the project but driveway closures up to one hour or more could occur during certain construction activity. Q&D Construction will notify residents up to 18-24 hours in advance of driveway closures. Parking on the street will not be possible within construction traffic control zones during construction.
Phase 1 improvements will happen from May 1 to the second week of July. They include the removal and replacement of sidewalk, curb, gutter, valley gutter, driveways and pedestrian ramps.
Phase 2 will require the complete closure of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street intersection in mid-June. It will remain closed for approximately three full days for roadway reconstruction.
Phase 3 & 4 includes the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt and base section on 4th Street from mid-June to mid-August.
Phase 5 will happen in August and will include raising utility lids in the street, striping new asphalt, stalling signs and a final cleanup.
During construction, Route 2 of the RTC RIDE bus service may be temporarily impacted within the project area. Any detours or changes to bus stop locations will be noted in advance of the affected bus stop.
The project will not prevent deliveries within the construction zone.
(Regional Transportation Commission)