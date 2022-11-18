An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks.
The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA paramedics responded to the crash
After arriving on scene, officers located three male occupants in the vehicle. One of the male rear passengers sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Officers also located the driver and another front seat passenger that sustained nonlife-threating injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated.
The rear male passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical staff.
Through the officers' investigation and interviews with witnesses, officers learned the driver of the vehicle had been travelling eastbound on Greg St continuing through the intersection of Industrial Wy on a red traffic light.
The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle and left the roadway crashing into a drainage ditch.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor.
Members of the Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which remains active.
Sparks Police is asking for the publics assistance in speaking with anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness.