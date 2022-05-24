Reno Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon is celebrating Older Americans Month with the second annual Italian Ice Socials events on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Neil Road Recreation Center and Friday, May 27, 2022 at Teglia’s Paradise Park. Both events will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be 200 free scoops available, which will include several flavors of the tasty and cool Italian ice treat from Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is generously funded by Vice Mayor Jardon through her Council funding.
“Seniors are such a vital and vibrant part of our community,” Jardon said. “I look forward to visiting with everyone in the park while enjoying a delicious treat from Rita’s.”
Councilmember Jardon serves as the Council Liaison to the City of Reno’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC).
For more information, visit Reno.gov/Seniors or call the SCAC at 775-560-2094.