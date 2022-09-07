At the special meeting of the Reno City Council on September 7, 2022, Council unanimously approved to appoint Kathleen Taylor to the Ward 5 vacancy.
Taylor was immediately sworn into office in the Council Chamber by City Clerk Mikki Huntsman. More information about Taylor’s personal and professional background is available in her Council Member Application.
At Wednesday's special meeting, Council interviewed three finalists: Alexander Goff, Elliot Malin and Taylor. On August 25, Council reviewed 36 candidates and selected the three finalists, who also participated in two public meet and greets last week.
For background, Neoma Jardon previously served as the Ward 5 member of City Council, but recently resigned from her position to become the new Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP).
On August 12, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City Charter and NRS, an appointment must be finalized within 30 days of the vacancy.
Original Story From August 11, 2022:
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special City Council meeting for Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.
During the meeting, City Council will discuss the vacancy and direct staff on how to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy.
On Monday, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Jardon’s last day will be August 15, 2022.
Councilmember Jardon will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) upon her departure from the City.
“While I am going to miss having Neoma on our Council, I could not be happier for her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “She has given back tirelessly to the Biggest Little City, and I truly believe Reno is a much better place thanks to her leadership. We are all incredibly lucky to have her continue her dedication to improving our downtown at the Downtown Reno Partnership. Huge congratulations and best wishes to you, Neoma!”
This Wednesday, August 10, 2022, will be Councilmember Jardon's last regular meeting as a Reno City Council Member.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)