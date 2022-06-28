KTVN's broadcast translator in Silver Springs that has been down is now fixed.
KTVN's engineers worked quickly to repair the translator and restore service once they learned of the issue from viewers in the area.
The outage prevented those who receive the KTVN broadcast signal over the air with an antenna from that translator from being able to see the channel.
This outage impacted viewers in Silver Springs and rural Lyon County, as well as parts of Fernley and Fallon.
As a reminder, KTVN, 2 News and CBS programming are available through a variety of other methods, including streaming at 2News.com and Paramount+.
KTVN apologizes for the inconvenience to those impacted by this outage.