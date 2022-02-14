A quick programming note - we'll be airing the UEFA Champions League during the week starting Tuesday.

The games will air Tuesdays and Wednesday this week and next week - and also during the second week of March, two weeks in April and in early May.

The games will air from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. so they won't impact any of our newscasts.

But, they will cut into daytime programming including "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful".

New episodes of those series will be available online.

Also, there won't be any new episodes of “The Talk."

Recommended for you