The Lander County Sheriff's Office is mourning after one of their deputies passed away after a long battle with cancer.
The sheriff's office says Deputy Stephen Priest passed peacefully surrounded by his family, loved ones, and friends.
Stephen is survived by his wife and three children.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 beginning at 10:00 AM at the Battle Mountain High School Gymnasium located at 425 Weaver Ave, Battle Mountain, NV 89820.
Graveside services will follow at Battle Mountain Cemetery for family, close friends, military and Law Enforcement.
It has been requested in lieu of flowers; support donations may be sent to the family by check or money order, Zelle or PayPal by the following ways:
- ZELLE
Donations to the family may be made by Zelle. https://www.zellepay.com/go/zelle
Use the name and email address of: Delicia Priest / sanddpriest@gmail.com
- CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS
Checks and money orders may be mailed to:
Lander County Law Enforcement Employee Association (LCLEEA)
PO Box 822
Battle Mountain, Nevada 89820