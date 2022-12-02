Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has been collecting green waste over the past few months to promote defensible space.
This weekend is their final Green Waste Collection for the season.
The collection location is at the Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires. This free event sponsored by the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District for all Washoe County residents, with support from NV Energy, Nevada Division of Forestry, Living With Fire (UNR Cooperative Extension), and Fire Adapted Nevada.
Green Waste Collection will take place beginning at 9am until 4pm, weather permitting at the following locations (www.TMFPD.us) prior to the event to ensure it has not been canceled due to weather conditions or a Red Flag Warning):
October 1 & 2: Washoe Valley, Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
October 9: Geiger Grade (*small loads only), Location to be announced
October 15 & 16: Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno
October 15 & 16: Silver Lake, Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno
October 22: Palomino Valley, Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley
October 23: Spanish Springs, Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks
November 5: Mogul (*small loads only), Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Ave, Reno, NV 89523
November 5: Rancho Haven, Location to be announced
November 6: Wadsworth, Location to be announced
December 3 & 4: Washoe Valley, Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
*Pickup truck only (no trailers/flatbeds)
Examples of accepted items include junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, sagebrush, and other woody vegetation.
ONLY natural vegetation. Items NOT accepted include household garbage and trash, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt and gravel, and stumps with root balls. Tree stumps more than 8 inches in diameter will not be accepted. Additionally, they cannot accept items in bags. Bags must be emptied on site and removed. No commercial waste will be accepted from contractors or landscape companies.
Do not dispose of waste at designated locations outside of assigned hours. Discarding waste outside of operating hours will be considered illegal dumping. Please dispose of items during working hours.
