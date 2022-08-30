Today is the grand opening of the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks - that's the one in the Outlets at Legends.
It's scheduled to open at 8 p.m.
It's the first casino to be built in northern Nevada in decades. The owners bought the property back in 2006, but they had to stop their plans to build once the Great Recession hit but as soon as it was over they got back to work.
Court Cardinal, the Regional President of Olympia Gaming says, "to have a casino like this, one of the newest ones or the newest one, in Northern Nevada in over 20 years is pretty cool."
Cardinal says there was so much thought put into the new building down to the carpet, the comfort of the chairs, and the acoustics in the room until they got it exactly how they wanted it. He also says they've been getting a lot of pressure from people wanting a sneak peek of the casino before the opening. "When are you opening, when are you opening can we come see it? But we've kept it very secret so we're like “No you don't get to see it until we're done” we don't want to show off our prized baby until it's ready to be seen."
The casino has everything from food trucks, live music, a steakhouse, 10 gaming tables and a variety of slot machines plus a sports book they are really proud of.
"One of the things we were really excited about is having Circa Sports Book with us because it's the first Circa Sports Book in Northern Nevada."
Derek Stevens, the owner of Circa Sports says, "Got to see the plans here at legends bay, and when we took our first trip out here we knew right away this was going to be the right fit for Circa Sports."
Cardinal says the best part of this process for him has been hiring all of the new employees working in the casino. "What secret sauce do you have? It's hiring the right people and the employees that we've hired here, our team members are so excited to be here they're ecstatic, they're happy, they're running around they're smiling."
And soon the public will get to see the finished product for the first time. Cardinal mentions, "I think the one thing I want them to feel when they come in… I want them to feel wow this is a beautiful elegant casino but it's very comfortable."