Several government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday. But there are a few offices that will remain open during the state holiday.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office administrative services will be closed on Friday, October 28, 2022, in observance of the Nevada Day holiday.
If citizens need emergency assistance, they can call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at 775-785-WCSO (9276).
-
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day.
The following county offices will be closed:
* Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
* All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
* Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Animal Services will also close from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, for a staff team-building event.
* Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court
* The Second Judicial District Court
* The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
* The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – all administrative offices are closed
* Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
* Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
* Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
* The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for notary bond filings and marriage licenses.
* The Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office will remain open on Nevada Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist voters with questions and election services. The Vote Center located in the Washoe County Complex will also remain open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday for early voting. All other Vote Centers will also remain open, and locations can be found here.
-
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Friday, October 28, 2022 in observance of Nevada Day.
City of Reno recreation facilities will also be closed on October 28. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
* For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1. Call if you can, text if you can’t.
* For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
* Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
-
The following Sparks city offices will be closed tomorrow, October 28, in observance of the Nevada Day holiday.— City of Sparks, NV (@cityofsparks) October 27, 2022
✨ Sparks City Hall
✨ Sparks Parks & Recreation
✨ Alf Sorensen Community Center
✨ Larry D. Johnson Community Center
✨ Sparks Municipal Court#SparksProud pic.twitter.com/K5pupFSp6W
-
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s administrative offices will be closed in observance of Nevada Day on Friday, October 28, 2022.
All transit services will be on a Sunday-level service schedule and the RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not be running. Transit passengers are encouraged to check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com. Customer Service will remain open during regular business hours and may be reached by calling 775-348-RIDE.