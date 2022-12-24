The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide locations to directly support Sleep In Heavenly Peace’s Nevada chapter.
The Source will also accept direct donations from customers or the public. For more information on The Source or to find a location nearest you, visit www.thesourcenv.com.
Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a national charity organization comprised of volunteers that are dedicated to constructing and delivering safe and comfortable bunkbeds to children and families that are in need.
The nonprofit achieves this for local communities throughout the United States through more than 270 local chapters, supporting local partners by donating more than $700,000 to local nonprofits, including Opportunity Village, the Venture Out Program, Helping Hands of Las Vegas, Community Counseling Centers of Southern Nevada, The Cupcake Girls, Mondays Dark and more.
In October, The Source partnered with Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc. in Pahrump, raising a more than $5,473 to support their efforts to rescue and provide care to animals in need.
In November, The Source raised funds for Nevada Homeless Alliance, donating more than $12,700. Throughout 2022, The Source raised a total of more than $71,849 for its local nonprofit partners.