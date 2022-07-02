Weather Alert

...Cooler and Breezy 4th of July Holiday Weekend... * A cold front will bring temperatures down to 5-15 degrees below average Sunday and Monday. Highs in the lower to mid 80s are expected in the lower elevations, with upper 60s to lower 70s in Sierra valleys. For many areas this could be the coolest July 4th since 2000. Nights will also be cooler than average, so anyone planning to camp out especially in the higher elevations this weekend should pack sufficient gear to stay warm overnight. * Enhanced afternoon southwest to west wind gusts 30-35 mph and dry conditions are expected areawide Saturday and Sunday, with lighter but still breezy winds Monday. Avoid causing sparks near dry vegetation. As always, follow local fire and fireworks restrictions. Additionally, expect some boating impacts Saturday and Sunday afternoon as area lakes will be choppy with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&