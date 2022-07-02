The community was invited to the Village Green in Incline Village for the Local Heroes Parade and Community Fair on July 2, 2022.
The parade was held to celebrate local veterans, firefighters, teachers, health care workers, and others for their service to the community.
There were floats, classic cars, street performances, and fun for the whole family.
After the parade, people gathered for the Local Heroes Community Fair with Washoe County Sheriff's Office personnel there to answer any questions.
They also had a Meet and Greet opportunity with Sheriff Balaam.