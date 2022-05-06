Veterans Guest House, a Reno nonprofit that provides housing to veterans and those family members of vets receiving treatment at area hospitals, hosted their annual Champaign Luncheon and Fashion Show on Friday at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in an effort to fundraise for the organization’s work of housing those with ties to military service receiving medical treatment.
The organization started in the early 1990s and has since grown to be able to host up to 33 veterans and their families who come to town seeking medical treatment.
Sponsored in part by the Black Beach Wheeler Family Foundation, CODD Family Foundation, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, Titan Solar Power, and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, the fundraiser hopes to raise critical resources to help ensure the organization’s work continues.