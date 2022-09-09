Note-Able Music Therapy Services (NMTS), a Reno-based nonprofit offering music therapy for people of all abilities, has received $690,955 in funding as part of the $30 million Community Recovery Grant program funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
The nonprofit is set to use the dollars in part toward expanding their team, its capabilities, and its partnerships in the region. The gift comes in the middle of the nonprofit’s efforts to renovate its new building at 2590 Orovada Street.
“We’re proud that the state has included us in its list of organizations that can positively influence the lives of Nevadans after so many years of disruptions from the pandemic” said Manal Toppozada, MA, MT-BC, LPMT, founder and executive director of Note-Able Music Therapy Services. “Music therapy is an effective and affordable option for individuals of all abilities and this gift will help us broaden our impact while lending credibility to music therapy.”
The Community Recovery Grant program first launched in December 2021, and over 300 organizations applied for more than $445 million in funding approved by the Interim Finance Committee (IFC). Note-Able Music Therapy Services experienced an increase in requests for services since before the pandemic.
After moving into their new property and adding another music therapist to the staff thanks to additional funding, the nonprofit has been able to reduce the wait list by more than 50% in two months. Additionally, the organization has been able to:
- Expand services from five to six days a week.
- Introduce three children's classes for students aged three to 13
- Offer services until 7pm to expand access for working families
NMTS is currently working to raise a total of $5.2 million to renovate its new building so they can serve an estimated 5,000 clients per year by 2026. To date the organization has nearly raised $3 million.
“Every donation matters, whether it’s a large gift or a small one,” said Toppozada. “We still have a lot to raise to realize our vision and see this community resource truly take off.”
To learn more about Note-Able Music Therapy Services visit NOTE-ABLE MUSIC THERAPY SERVICES RENO (nmtsreno.org)