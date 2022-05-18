The City of Reno has announced that local philanthropist Kristen Avansino has died.
Avansino served as President and Executive Director of the E.L. Wiegand Foundation and was Executive Director of the Edwin L. Wiegand Trust.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve issued the following statement:
"I am incredibly heartbroken to learn of the passing of Kristen Avansino. The City of Reno sends an abundance of love and strength to the friends and family of the Avansino family, especially her husband, Skip, and daughters, Marisa and Calgary.
Kristen’s life was marked by her giving spirit and big heart, as she led the E.L. Wiegand Foundation with persistent passion. She was truly instrumental in our community and was constantly giving back to make our community a better place for all.
Kristen could light up a room like no other. She was incredibly gracious, charismatic, and had a great sense of humor along with an infectious laugh. Reno's arts and culture community will forever be inspired by her unwavering dedication to students and our city.
Reno is beyond blessed to be left with Kristen’s continued love and beautiful legacy!"
In a statement, University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval said:
"Kristen was without a doubt one of the most influential people to ever live in northern Nevada.
"She was also a talented and creative educator and performing artist as well, and Kristen’s impact on the lives of her students as a Professor of Dance at our University imbued them with a lifelong love of the arts and the power of creativity."
You can read his full statement below -
I was devastated to learn of the passing of a great Nevadan, Kristen Avansino. Kristen was without a doubt one of the most influential people to ever live in northern Nevada. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/9hjAMYO4Og— Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) May 17, 2022