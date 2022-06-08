Weather Alert

...Heating Up This Week, Then Increasing Winds This Weekend... * Summer's first multi-day period of heat is projected Thursday through Saturday. Highs well into the 90s in Western Nevada and into the 80s for Sierra communities are expected, with potential for some daily records to be tied or broken on Friday. While not high, there is a slight chance that some cities across Western Nevada may reach 100 degrees. Heat health impacts are possible, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. Now is a good time to ensure cooling systems are in good working order. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory. * Winds are expected to increase for the upcoming weekend, with Sunday looking to be the windiest day of the period. While not a major wind event, some localized recreation impacts along with blowing dust will be possible on Saturday. Stronger winds are possible on Sunday, bringing more widespread impacts across the region. Furthermore, with dry air expected, these winds could also cause increased concern for rapid fire spread in vegetation that dries out due to the upcoming heat. * Finally, hot temperatures will also result in minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Slightly higher flows of cold water could impact recreation and camping near streams, however levels will be well below any flood stages.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures Friday 95 to 100. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties including Susanville, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Northern Washoe County around Gerlach. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and sunny skies may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially for those sensitive to heat and outdoors for extended periods of time. Since this is the first heat event of the summer season, many people are not yet acclimatized to heat and may be impacted more than normal. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are potentially record setting highs for the date, and unusually early to be so close to 100 degrees. The average first 100 degrees for Reno isn't until July 10th. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare and ensure your cooling systems are in good working order. On the day of, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&