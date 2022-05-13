Dentists provided $153,942 in free dentistry to 46 patients during the "Smiles for FREEdom" event on Friday, May 13, 2022.
A local dentistry held the event to offer free dental services event for veterans on Friday. Approximately 50 volunteers helped to provide services throughout the day.
The 'Smiles for FREEdom' non-profit program was started right here in Reno, NV by Kandice Simpkins- a registered dental hygienist with the very first event being held at Sala Family Dentistry. The program has since grown nationwide with dental offices wanting to provide care for their local heroes.
There have been 53 Smiles For FREEdom events held, providing care in 14 states and growing. Since 2016, over $1,500,000 in free dental care services has been provided.
The 7th Annual Smiles For FREEdom Event will be hosted at Sala Family Dentistry on 4875 Summit Ridge Drive Reno, NV. A flag raising ceremony and the National Anthem will begin at 7:30am in front of the building and is open to the public.
Dental services this day are by appointment only and will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and end at approximately 3 p.m.
Participants should be veterans or local military service members. All services provided on this day will be FREE!
All work will be provided at the highest standards of quality and care that we would provide on any given day to our wonderful patients. Free dental services on this day will include a combination of diagnostic services, cleanings, fillings, extractions, and other possible dental health services based upon individual needs.
This year our amazing pediatric specialist department will also be caring for children of our veterans. Spots are very limited.
To make an appointment for the event or to make donations, you can email freedom@salafamilydentistry.com.