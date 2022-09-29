The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit.
The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia St, on Saturday, Oct 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The free public event invites attendees to an afternoon of live music, food vendors, local brewers, a 5k fun run and an assortment of family and dog-friendly activities.
“Our team is thrilled to welcome back Barktoberfest for our local community members,” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., executive director of the SPCA-NN. “Last year’s event was a smashing success and we anticipate this year to be even more grand, supporting our mission to save and improve the lives of pets.”
Attendees can participate in activities such as a timed, one mile and 5k fun run (canine companions welcome) beginning at 9 a.m., a beer garden, a kids activity area, a photo booth, and more.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for prizes from participating Summit vendors and organizations around the Truckee Meadows, with winners announced every hour on the hour.
Dog owners are encouraged to bring their animals and explore the canine corner which includes activities for your pup, a doggy costume contest and more; canines are requested to be leashed, behaved and vaccinated.
A wide selection of food and drink vendors will be in attendance. Those who like more information can visit the Barktoberfest Facebook page, here.