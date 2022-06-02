On June 4, the Sierra Front Field Office in partnership with University of Nevada Reno (UNR) will begin another fuels reduction project to lessen wildfire risk using sheep grazing at Winters Ranch in Washoe Valley, south of Reno, NV.
Winters Ranch will be rotationally grazed by approximately 1200 sheep from June 4 to October 25.
UNR staff will monitor fuel heights and grazing periods may be extended or shortened depending on utilization and water availability.
During this project, sheep dogs will be utilized to protect the sheep and BLM is recommending recreational dog walkers have their dogs on a leash for the safety of all animals.
“I look forward to continuing our work with UNR to look at appropriate tools for meadow management. Winter's Ranch is a great place to conduct this research, and UNR has been a great partner,” said Kimberly Dow, Sierra Front Field Manager.
(BLM Nevada, Sierra Front Field Office assisted with this report.)