Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) is mourning one of its own after a tragic medical plane crash in which all occupants perished.
Ed Pricola was serving as a nurse on the Care Flight that went down on Friday, February 24 at 9:45 PM.
“A loss of this magnitude is beyond all words,” said Michelle Joy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Carson Tahoe Health. “Please know how truly grateful we are that, as a family, we can mourn together, celebrate Ed’s legacy and help carry his family through this tragedy.”
Tomorrow afternoon, the entire organization and local first responders will stop in their tracks, remember and honor those lost, and begin their journey of grief, together. This will be followed by a tribute.
“Our focus is to provide our caregivers who worked so closely with Ed, a moment of silence to focus on his calling, our community, and a chance to honor his legacy,” Joy said.
In-person attendance to the private vigil will be reserved for Carson Tahoe Health staff, first responders, and select media, as requested by Ed’s family.
CTH invites the community through an online Facebook Live Stream event, sharing in the moment of silence and vigil at Carson Tahoe Health.
Publicly accessible Facebook Live Stream Vigil: 5 PM, PST Friday March 3.
- Join via: https://www.facebook.com/carsontahoe
- A recording of the “live” vigil will also be available immediately following the ceremony through the same link.
If you want to give further, follow the link below.
Caring for Lauren and Her Family GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ed-pricola-remsa-careflight-bsn-rn