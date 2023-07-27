The City of Reno hosted its third and final community meeting for the redistricting process.
With the help of local residents, they've been redrawing the city's ward boundaries to transition from five to six wards.
During Phase 1 of the redistricting process, residents have given input about their neighborhoods and communities of interest. They also proposed their own ward boundaries to which the city then took everyone's feedback and created six draft scenarios.
Now, the city is reviewing feedback on those drafts, revising maps, and will present the final options in today's meeting.
"So tonight we will be releasing four final map options to the community to review, and all of these maps will come together from the last two months of community input that we've gathered," Director of Policy and Strategy for City of Reno, Calli Wilsey said.
Wilsey told us that in the meeting they will present the maps, and walk everybody through the different options and also summarize the input that they have heard over the last month from the community.
Some of the feedback they will be discussing is whether downtown Reno should represent one ward as a whole or whether there should be multiple touch points coming into the downtown area. Residents are encouraged to continue sharing their feedback during the meeting after the four map drafts have been presented.
Wilsey said that this process is important because it determines what neighborhoods and communities come together for the purposes of electing your city council members.
"So this is really about how you're represented at the local level. You're city council makes decisions at the local level about the financial stability of the city, about development in the area. A lot of decisions that directly impact our residents are made by the city council," Wilsey said.
These four maps will then move to council on August 9th for their deliberation and then the final map will be decided August 23rd.
Residents can register to participate here: Redistricting | City of Reno