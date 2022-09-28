The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28.
During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks.
The Reno Master Plan, ReImagine Reno, and other public documents highlight the community’s need for local food and small agriculture, mitigation of the impacts of climate change, wildlife habitat and corridors, and partnerships with external organizations.
The mission of Bee City USA is to encourage communities to sustain pollinators responsible for reproduction of almost 90% of the world’s flowering plant species, by providing them with a healthy habitat, rich in a variety of native plants with minimal pesticides.
On April 27, 2022 Council adopted a resolution that designated the City of Reno as the newest Bee City USA Affiliate within the Xerces Society Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA Network of organizations. By joining with 300 Bee Cities and Bee Campuses in the U.S., the City has become part of a nationwide network of like-minded cities and campuses committed to pollinator health.
As part of the resolution, the City of Reno supports and encourages healthy pollinator habitat creation and enhancement by the sponsorship from City of Reno Parks and Recreation Department to Bee City USA, and the facilitation of Reno’s Bee City USA program assigned to the Biggest Little Bee City USA Committee.
For more information on the Biggest Little Bee City, visit: BiggestLittleBeeCity.org