(December 8, 2022) Cold Springs Family Center is hosting their 7th annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting this Saturday, December 10.
The Holiday Bazaar is from 2 to 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 5 p.m.
This is a free community event with vendors and holiday activities and this year, The Cold Springs Family Center is adding a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive.
They are collecting everyday goods, such as laundry detergent, garbage bags, shampoo, hand soap, toothpaste, cleaning supplies, etc.
Pandora Gulan, from the Cold Springs Family Center says “Things are so expensive, so let’s help make their life a little easier this holiday season by providing them with some basics.”
Donations can be dropped off until December 15. Cold Springs Family Center is located at 18400 Village Parkway.
The events are sponsored by Lifestyle Homes Foundation, Woodland Village and Cold Springs Family Center.