The second annual Pack MidTown is a free community event celebrating the University of Nevada’s homecoming, and it is happening this year on Friday, October 21, 2022, (the night before the Nevada homecoming game) throughout MidTown Reno.
PACK MidTown is a free, open to the public, community event supported by the Nevada Alumni Association, MidTown businesses, Nevada Athletics, ASUN, Whispering Vine and Sierra Pacific Federal Credit Union.
Alumni chapters start gathering at various bars and restaurants throughout MidTown at 5 p.m. and then at 7 p.m., the Reno community is invited to join the celebration by wearing their favorite Nevada gear and heading down to MidTown District.
Participants are asked to check-in with the Nevada Alumni Association and Athletics at Whispering Vine and Chuy’s Patio in MidTown for their chance at special giveaways. There will be music, face painting, a photo booth, tarot card readings, Pineapple Pedicab rides and more!
Members of the Nevada Alumni Association will receive one free drink ticket and the first 200 people will also receive a commemorative portable wine glass.
Explore MidTown’s unique bars, shops and restaurants surrounded by fellow Wolf Pack Fans on the evening before the Pack takes on San Diego State.
PACK! MidTown Tailgate Zones
WOLF PACK ZONE | STICKS
- Mari Chuy’s, Whispering Vine, SUP
- Nevada Alumni Association, Athletics and ASUN, School of Public Health Alumni Chapter
- Jostella is hosting the Graduate Alumni Chapter
- SUP is hosting the Nevada Young Alumni Chapter and Battle Born Beer Truck
SILVER ZONE | CHENEY STREET
- Pinon, Noble Happy Hour Specials All Day Long
- DipDee Food Truck @ MidTown Eats Parking Lot
- Pinion is hosting both the Orvis School of Nursing Alumni Chapter and Veterans Alumni Chapter
BLUE ZONE | MARTIN STREET
- Local Beer Works & Ski Chapter will be hosting BBQing, $5 pints and Local Beer Works and UNR swag raffles!
- The Emerson, Latino & Native American Chapter will be hosting a LIVE DJ, Wolf Pack Margaritas & a Taco Truck,
- Bubble Tea Station is hosting the American Pacific Islander Chapter
- Craft is hosting the UNR Med Alumni Chapter and collaborating on deals at Sierra Belle