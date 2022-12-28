Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday.
A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada.
Douglas County residents could expect to see some road closures on arterial roads such as Mottsville, Centerville Lane, Muller Lane and Genoa Lane.
Residents are encouraged to check the Douglas County website and social media channels for updates on flooding and road closures.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may result in flooding of main stem rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. River flooding is most likely to occur on the east fork of the Carson River.
Depending on rain amount and duration flash flooding and possible debris flows in fire scar areas may be a concern.
This is particularly true in the Tamarack Fire Burn area.
Monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
More information here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/8e2cb812/NiiR2gqH7RGn4sW9-uoD4Q?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3hQwLlq
Self-Fill Sandbag locations (Please bring a shovel)
- Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Lane
- Genoa Fire Station 2298 Main Street
- Highland Way at the large water tank (Holbrook Highlands area)
- Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Lane
- Fish Springs Fire Station 2249 Fish Springs Road
- Ruhenstroth Fire Station 2008 Pinto Circle
- Kahal Community Center (Lake Tahoe)
Additional sites may be added depending on conditions over the next several days and will be posted on the Douglas County Web Site.
Tips for residents:
- Never drive or walk through flooded streets; Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Do not go through flood waters.
- Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings
- Sign up for Douglas County’s REVERSE 911 service at: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/184cdd0b/7mqR2gqH7RGn4sW9-uoD4Q?u=https%3A%2F%2Fdouglascounty.onthealert.com%2FTerms%2FIndex%2F%3FReturnUrl%3D%252f
- Make sure government alerts are turned on in your phone settings
- Stock up on gas and groceries in case of a power outage or road closures in the area
- Check on your neighbors to make sure they are okay or may need help in the event of flooding
- Know what to do before, during, and after a flood.
- Consider the safety of your pets and livestock. If possible move livestock to higher ground.
- Flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so purchase now to protect your family!
- Listen to local officials by radio, TV or social media, follow the Douglas County Facebook, Twitter or website for updates
- Evacuate when advised by authorities or if you are in a flood or flash flood-prone area.
- If you are on high ground above flooded areas, being prepared to stay where you are may be the best protection.
- Remove yard items that might have the potential for damage.
- Clear away any existing debris which may clog drainage.
Douglas County has also activated a webpage for this Flood Incident and the most current information will continue to be posted here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/dab097eb/SqCR2gqH7RGn4sW9-uoD4Q?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.douglascountynv.gov%2Fcms%2FOne.aspx%3FportalId%3D12493103%26pageId%3D19210633