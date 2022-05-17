On Friday, May 20, Dutch Bros Coffee will hold its 16th annual Drink One for Dane day.
The drive-thru coffee company will donate a portion of proceeds from all of its more than 550 shops to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.
Dane Boersma founded Dutch Bros with his brother, Travis, in 1992. Dane passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2009. Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started Drink One for Dane as a way to bring awareness to, and support research to find treatments and cures for, the disease.
"On May 20th, our customers can make a massive difference with their daily cup of coffee. Drink One for Dane is a reminder of the resilience of those who have suffered and are suffering from ALS," said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. "We appreciate our continued partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and are proud to support the vital mission of finding a cause and cure for ALS."
To date, Dutch Bros has donated more than $10 million to MDA with the support of customers.
MDA is the world's leader in funding research, care and advocacy in the search to cure muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Research continues into understanding the root cause of the disease and finding a cure.
In addition to raising money at the stand, customers can donate directly to the campaign at https://www.dutchbros.com/drink-one-for-dane.
To find a Dutch Bros location near you, visit www.dutchbros.com/locations.
