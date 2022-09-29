Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno.
"Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018.
Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai bowls, and a wide variety of smoothies and healthy energy snacks.
Elixir uses organic whole-food ingredients; no GMOs, preservatives, refined oils, or refined sugars. The restaurant is also 100% gluten free.
The team at Elixir believes that food is medicine and as humans become more aware of what they choose to put into their bodies there is a need for healthy food in a fast-casual environment.
Elixir's Reno location features indoor seating in a fresh, modern 1,700 square-foot footprint along with an outdoor patio seating area. An expansive bowl and salad preparation area is accented with bright white subway tiles and splashes of vibrant green. Several cold cases will offer easy grab-and-go cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and thoughtful, healthy energy snacks.
For more information on Elixir, log on to enjoyelixir.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Tentative hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.