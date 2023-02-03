Reno gym and fitness center Evoke Fitness is again offering cancer survivors the opportunity to reclaim a healthy lifestyle through the return of Evoke Warriors, a 6-month fitness journey entailing expert nutritional advice, a workout plan and custom coaching.
The program is designed to help cancer survivors regain their health and once again feel confident in their bodies as they recover or continue cancer treatment.
This is the third year of the highly competitive program which has seen resounding success by past participants.
Evoke Warriors is carefully designed to meet the unique needs and goals of each participant through expert nutritional advice, a workout plan for healthy fat loss, cardiovascular health and muscle gain and nutritional education to continue to eat well.
Space is limited to 20 participants and applications must be submitted at EvokeWarriors.org no later than Feb. 28, 2023.
“We developed this program as a way to help cancer survivors in our area believe that they can return to a healthy lifestyle, or even a healthier lifestyle than before their diagnoses,” Mena Spodobalski, founder of Evoke Warriors and Evoke Fitness, said. “Exercise and a nutritional diet are key factors in health and recovery, and we wanted to offer a fun, challenging platform for growth, progress, success and confidence while instilling the lessons and habits for each participant to keep it going long after the program ends.”
Over the past two years, Evoke Warriors has worked with 42 cancer survivors from all walks of life. The program ends with a Reveal Gala in September where participants in the program can show off their results and celebrate success with friends and family.
To see previous Evoke Warriors and their transformation, visit EvokeWarriors.org.
To participate, sponsor an athlete or donate, contact Mena at mena@evokefit.com or call 775-722-3384.