The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022.
Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
The program operates out of a new farmer’s market style truck that allows seniors to select their own produce in manageable quantities.
Produce On Wheels will now be serving at the Downtown Library at 301 S. Center Street in Reno on the second and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The second new location is at the Cold Springs Valley Church at 3385 White Lake Pkwy in Cold Springs on the second and fourth Friday of each month from 10:30 -11:30 a.m.
Produce on Wheels will not be in operation on Friday, October 28.
Those accessing this program must be at least 60 years old and live in Nevada. Please visit fbnn.org for more information about Produce On Wheels.